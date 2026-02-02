Azerbaijan set to submit data on state budget via information system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan's budgetary organizations will submit the necessary data on the state budget and consolidated budget to the state body through the "Digital State Finance" information system, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the draft law on amendments to the law "On the budget system" discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.

According to the draft law, within the period specified by this law, the information necessary for the compilation of the state budget and consolidated budget projects and consolidated budget indicators shall be submitted by organizations financed from the state budget to the body (organization) determined by the relevant executive body, and the submission of state budget indicators, revenue and expenditure distribution, and other information by that body (organization) to organizations financed from the state budget shall be carried out through the information system of the body (organization) determined by the relevant executive body.

The information system of the body (organization) determined by the relevant executive body above refers to the "Digital State Finance" information system.

The draft law was put to a vote after discussions and passed on first reading.

