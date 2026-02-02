A memorandum signed between the country’s first bank and first university

A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the country’s first bank, Kapital Bank, and Azerbaijan’s first university, Baku State University. With this agreement, Kapital Bank has laid the foundation for another strategic partnership with a higher education institution. The signing ceremony was attended by Board Member and First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kapital Bank Javid Mirzayev and rector of Baku State University Elchin Babayev.

Speaking at the event, Javid Mirzayev described the cooperation as a historic milestone. According to him, for the country’s first bank it is particularly important to formally elevate its partnership with Baku State University, an institution with a long standing and rich academic history, to a broader level. Supporting education is one of the key and strategic pillars of Kapital Bank’s corporate social responsibility. Experience shows that such partnerships enable students to gain practical knowledge, acquire skills essential for their future careers, and enter the labor market better prepared. At the same time, the bank gains the opportunity to work with young professionals who are ready to operate in a modern corporate environment. Currently, 748 graduates of Baku State University are employed at the bank, 68 of whom hold managerial positions. These figures clearly demonstrate that BSU graduates are also highly successful professionals in the financial sector. Javid Mirzayev expressed confidence that combining BSU’s educational methodology with Kapital Bank’s practical experience will create a broader platform for youth development.

Rector Elchin Babayev, in turn, emphasized that this cooperation will have a positive impact on preparing students to enter the labor market as qualified professionals. He noted that one of the university’s key priorities is strengthening ties between universities, employers, and business entities. Cooperation with Kapital Bank will open new opportunities for students on their path to a successful career. The partnership includes experience sharing, training sessions delivered by the bank’s professional staff, and their involvement in the academic process. As a result, these initiatives will help students secure more stable positions in a competitive labor market.

Following the signing ceremony, the opening of the “Kapital Bank” room at Baku State University took place. The space is equipped with modern technologies and equipment and meets contemporary standards. During the event, bank employees who are BSU graduates and members of Kapital Bank’s management team shared their impressions and expressed confidence in the practical value of the partnership.

Kapital Bank, which has long been recognized for its education support initiatives, has already established “Kapital Bank” rooms at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Azerbaijan Technological University, and Baku Engineering University. These spaces regularly host projects aimed at supporting students’ professional and personal development.

