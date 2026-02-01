US ambassador arrives in Venezuela

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. US Ambassador Laura Dogu has arrived in Caracas, Venezuela, marking a major step toward restoring diplomatic ties that were severed in 2019, the US Embassy in Caracas said, Trend reports.

In a message posted by the US Embassy on social media, Dogu said, “My team and I are ready to begin work.”

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Iván Gil said on Telegram that Dogu’s visit is an important diplomatic effort to resolve differences between the two countries through dialogue based on international law and mutual respect.

The ambassador’s visit is aimed at reopening the American diplomatic mission in Caracas and restoring formal relations after they were cut off in 2019.