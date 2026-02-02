Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
MyGov platform surpasses two million users in Azerbaijan

2 February 2026
MyGov platform surpasses two million users in Azerbaijan

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The number of users on Azerbaijan's "MyGov" platform has exceeded 2 million, with over 1 million new users joining recently, said Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Trend reports.

Speaking during a press conference on the agency's annual activities, Osmanov noted that the platform, which provides citizens with access to a wide range of digital government services, continues to see strong growth in user engagement.

