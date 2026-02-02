Agency in Azerbaijan focuses on steering innovation legislation in annual agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, will place special emphasis on improving innovation-related legislation in its activities this year, IDDA Chairperson Farid Osmanov said during a press conference on the agency’s annual performance, Trend reports.

He noted that work on legislative projects aimed at expanding venture activities, investment funds, and financial instruments is nearing completion in coordination with the relevant authorities.

“Moreover, we have plans to expand the operations of technoparks. Relevant projects in this direction have already been prepared and submitted to the respective authorities,” Osmanov added.

