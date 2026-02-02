Iran pledges to keep enriched nuclear materials within its borders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Iran's enriched nuclear materials will not be transferred to any country, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri told reporters, Trend reports.

Ali Bagheri stated that Iranian officials have no intention of taking enriched nuclear materials out of the country.

Bagheri noted that even if negotiations are held, this issue will not be discussed.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency report published in May 2025, Iran's enriched uranium stockpile amounted to 9,247 kilograms, of which 408 kilograms have an enrichment level above 60%.