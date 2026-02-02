Türkiye’s 12-month trade deficit widens as imports outpace exports
Over the past year, Türkiye's trade has been a bit of a seesaw, with imports outstripping exports and widening the deficit. Meanwhile, exports have been sticking to their guns, focusing on key sectors and top destinations.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy