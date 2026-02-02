Türkiye's Istanbul hosts 'Azerbaijani Diaspora Youth: Unity and Development Forum' (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Türkiye's Istanbul hosted the "Azerbaijani Diaspora Youth: Unity and Development Forum" in honor of Azerbaijani Youth Day, Trend reports.

The two-day forum is organized jointly by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federation of Turkish Azerbaijani Associations (TADEF). According to the committee, 29 young Azerbaijani diaspora activists from 28 countries, along with representatives of friendly nations, are participating.

The forum aims to define future directions for Azerbaijani Diaspora Youth, strengthen networking among Azerbaijani youth living and studying abroad, and involve them in diaspora activities.

The opening ceremony featured Valeh Hajiyev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Shamil Ayrım, Member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) and head of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Abdullah Uçgun, District Governor of Bağcılar in Istanbul, TADEF Chairman Adalat Turan, members of TADEF’s board, leaders of diaspora organizations in Istanbul, as well as renowned artists including People's Artist Alikhan Samedov, Honored Artist Malahat Abbasova, Honored Art Worker Rashad Zeynalov, and Honored Painter Teymur Rzayev.

The forum features workshops on "Modern Diaspora Youth: Organization, Networking, and Leadership," "Diaspora and Lobbying," and "Media and Digital Engagement of Diaspora Youth." Panel discussions will cover "Preservation and Promotion of the Azerbaijani Language," "Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy: Youth Participation in Public Diplomacy," and "Future Cooperation Opportunities and Joint Projects."

Furthermore, participants will discuss the ADY Action Plan for 2026-2028, introduce new coordinators, and engage in cultural programs.

