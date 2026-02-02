Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's oil sector
Snapshot of the most notable developments in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector over the past week. Key updates span upstream operations, international cooperation, and financial performance.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy