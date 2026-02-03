Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 3, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to February 2.

The official rate for $1 is 1,213,400 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,432,499 rials. On February 2, the euro was priced at 1,379,223 rials.

Currency Rial on February 3 Rial on February 2 1 US dollar USD 1,213,400 1,163,868 1 British pound GBP 1,656,539 1,594,876 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,556,015 1,512,006 1 Swedish króna SEK 135,413 130,441 1 Norwegian krone NOK 125,132 120,718 1 Danish krone DKK 191,800 184,687 1 Indian rupee INR 13,309 12,684 1 UAE Dirham AED 330,402 316,914 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 3,950,386 3,794,946 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 433,201 415,996 100 Japanese yen JPY 780,230 753,053 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 155,364 148,960 1 Omani rial OMR 3,152,516 3,024,251 1 Canadian dollar CAD 887,133 855,893 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 729,029 700,845 1 South African rand ZAR 75,491 72,113 1 Turkish lira TRY 27,913 26,781 1 Russian ruble RUB 15,822 15,268 1 Qatari riyal QAR 333,352 319,744 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 92,559 88,835 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,822 10,526 1 Australian dollar AUD 844,362 810,635 1 Saudi riyal SAR 323,573 310,365 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,227,128 3,095,394 1 Singapore dollar SGD 953,878 916,087 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 991,569 951,536 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 39,155 37,632 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 578 554 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 831,411 792,364 1 Libyan dinar LYD 191,863 185,445 1 Chinese yuan CNY 174,698 167,406 100 Thai baht THB 3,846,141 3,698,191 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 307,733 295,218 1,000 South Korean won KRW 835,507 802,340 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,711,425 1,641,563 1 euro EUR 1,432,499 1,379,223 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 240,265 231,819 1 Georgian lari GEL 451,373 432,632 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 72,291 69,350 1 Afghan afghani AFN 18,427 17,721 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 423,528 407,101 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 713,763 674,295 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,060,221 1,975,676 1 Tajik somoni TJS 129,742 124,187 1 Turkmen manat TMT 346,833 332,534 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,384 3,177

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,579,817 rials and $1 costs 1,338,186.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.51-1.54 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.79-1.82 million rials.

