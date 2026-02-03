Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 3

Economy Materials 3 February 2026 09:51 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 3, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to February 2.

The official rate for $1 is 1,213,400 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,432,499 rials. On February 2, the euro was priced at 1,379,223 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 3

Rial on February 2

1 US dollar

USD

1,213,400

1,163,868

1 British pound

GBP

1,656,539

1,594,876

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,556,015

1,512,006

1 Swedish króna

SEK

135,413

130,441

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

125,132

120,718

1 Danish krone

DKK

191,800

184,687

1 Indian rupee

INR

13,309

12,684

1 UAE Dirham

AED

330,402

316,914

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

3,950,386

3,794,946

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

433,201

415,996

100 Japanese yen

JPY

780,230

753,053

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

155,364

148,960

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,152,516

3,024,251

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

887,133

855,893

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

729,029

700,845

1 South African rand

ZAR

75,491

72,113

1 Turkish lira

TRY

27,913

26,781

1 Russian ruble

RUB

15,822

15,268

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

333,352

319,744

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

92,559

88,835

1 Syrian pound

SYP

15,822

10,526

1 Australian dollar

AUD

844,362

810,635

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

323,573

310,365

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,227,128

3,095,394

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

953,878

916,087

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

991,569

951,536

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

39,155

37,632

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

578

554

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

831,411

792,364

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

191,863

185,445

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

174,698

167,406

100 Thai baht

THB

3,846,141

3,698,191

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

307,733

295,218

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

835,507

802,340

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,711,425

1,641,563

1 euro

EUR

1,432,499

1,379,223

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

240,265

231,819

1 Georgian lari

GEL

451,373

432,632

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

72,291

69,350

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

18,427

17,721

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

423,528

407,101

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

713,763

674,295

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,060,221

1,975,676

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

129,742

124,187

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

346,833

332,534

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,384

3,177

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,579,817 rials and $1 costs 1,338,186.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.51-1.54 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.79-1.82 million rials.

