Iranian president orders to conduct negotiations with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, taking into account U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for talks, has ordered the Iranian Foreign Ministry to create conditions for negotiations and hold discussions in appropriate conditions, Trend reports via the information portal of the Iranian president.

The Iranian president said that Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi was instructed to create conditions for fair discussions within the framework of national interests in the circumstances and in an environment free from unreasonable expectations and threats.

On April 12, 19, and 26 and May 11 and 23, 2025, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. on Iran's nuclear program took place. The indirect talks were organized through the mediation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, and were conducted by an Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and a U.S. delegation led by U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds of talks took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds took place in Rome, the capital of Italy.

