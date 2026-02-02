PMCG sheds light on initiatives to improve Middle Corridor's efficiency (Exclusive)
Photo: World Bank
Azerbaijan’s strategic position in the Middle Corridor is central to enhancing regional connectivity, with an emphasis on infrastructure development, multimodal transport, and increased private sector participation, aimed at boosting trade flows and attracting foreign investment in key logistics sectors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy