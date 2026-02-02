Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan discuss prospects in bilateral relations for 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 2. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan assessed the outcomes of their collaborative efforts in 2025 and delineated the strategic priorities for 2026, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bobur Usmanov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev.

During the discussions, the parties emphasized the importance of maintaining robust communication between their foreign ministries and agreed to devise new, actionable initiatives designed to further strengthen the strategic partnership and allied relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan surged to $268.9 million during the period from January through July 2025, representing a remarkable increase of over $150.6 million, or more than 2.3 times, compared to the same period in the previous year.