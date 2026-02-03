Iraq looks to open direct flights to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 3. Iraq plans to launch direct air services with Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The initiative was discussed during an informal business dialogue organized by Iraq’s economic consulate on the sidelines of the Baghdad International Fair, bringing together government officials and business representatives from both countries.

During the discussions, the Iraqi side also announced plans to simplify visa procedures, a step that’s set to pave the way for smoother business travel and strengthen bilateral ties.

According to the Chamber, these measures are expected to provide additional momentum to the development of trade, economic, and business ties between Uzbekistan and Iraq.

With a population of approximately 46 million and an estimated annual import demand of about $53 billion, Iraq represents a large and promising market for Uzbekistan. The country annually imports textiles, carpets, and leather products worth around $3 billion; food products and construction materials valued at about $4 billion; electrical equipment worth nearly $3 billion; furniture valued at approximately $1.2 billion; and pharmaceutical products amounting to around $2 billion.

