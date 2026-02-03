Azerbaijani oil shrinks in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $3.63, or 4.9%, on February 2 from the previous level, coming in at $69.72 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $3.58, or 5.1%, to $67.16 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went down by $3.54, or 8.4%, to $38.56 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dropped by $3.94, or 5.4%, to $68.77 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

