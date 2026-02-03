Kazakhstan proposes Vietnam expand use of Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 3. Kazakhstan has suggested to Vietnam the broader use of the Middle Corridor infrastructure, Trend reports via the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin made the statement during a meeting with Nguyen Hoa Binh, Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam.

Zhumangarin noted that the Middle Corridor can significantly shorten delivery times by 3-4 times compared to the southern maritime route. Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to create optimal logistics conditions and develop joint projects, including in the light industry and automobile manufacturing sectors.

Additionally, in 2026, regular flights between Hanoi, Almaty, and Prague will be launched by VietJet Air. Kazakhstan has proposed the possibility of establishing direct flights between Astana and Hanoi, as well as restoring the Almaty-Ho Chi Minh route.

Meanwhile, there are fresh advancements in the investment collaboration between the two nations. A number of projects involving Vietnamese capital are being implemented in Kazakhstan, including the construction of the Ak Bulak Village tourist complex in the Almaty region and a food production factory in the "Arna" industrial zone in the city of Konaev, with investments totaling $90 million.

