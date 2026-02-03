“AzerGold” represents Azerbaijan at World Money Fair (PHOTO)

“AzerGold” CJSC represented Azerbaijan at the World Money Fair in Berlin, where gold and silver coins reflecting the country’s historical and cultural heritage, as well as its rare fauna were exhibited for the first time. Within the framework of the three-day exhibition, around 320 participants from over 50countries, including national mints and central banks, presented their products and services to the international community.

During the exhibition, visitors to the “AzerGold” stand were provided with detailed information about the gold coin titled “100 Years and a Legacy Beyond”, produced in a three-dimensional format using “Smartminting” technology and dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the “Victory” coin commemorating the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s historic Victory, valuable items from the “Karabakh” collection as well as other coins promoting Azerbaijan’s modernity, history, art, and ancient traditions.

The new-generation silver coin collection, developed within a numismatic project that combines Azerbaijan’s enchanting nature, the idea of protecting rare species, and advanced production technologies, attracted particular interest from exhibition participants.

At the same time, several business meetings were held during the exhibition to discuss potential partnership opportunities with European companies.

It is worth noting that the World Money Fair, which is significant for closely following global trends in the production of precious items, was first launched in 1972 in Basel, Switzerland, under the name “International Coin Exchange Exhibition.” Since 2006, this international event has been held in Berlin, Germany, and is now recognized as a prestigious global platform that brings together collectors, dealers, technical specialists, and mints from all continents.