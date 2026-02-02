Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Yokogawa Europe B.V. ink memorandum of understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Yokogawa Europe B.V. to explore potential collaboration opportunities, Trend reports.

The signing took place within the framework of a meeting attended by SOCAR Vice Presidents Anar Mammadov and Babek Huseynov with Seita Hagihara, President of Yokogawa Europe B.V., Vice President and Regional CEO for Europe, Russia, and CIS of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, today.

The meeting welcomed the steps taken towards the implementation of the agreements reached at the 12th joint meeting of the State Commission for Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in September last year.

During the conversation, the parties reviewed areas of mutual interest between SOCAR and Yokogawa Europe B.V. in the energy sector, including the possibility of joint activities in the downstream and upstream segments.