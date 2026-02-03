Baku Metro migrates its IT systems to “Government Cloud”

The implementation of Presidential Decree No. 718 of the Republic of Azerbaijan, “On measures for the creation of the ‘Government Cloud’ (G-cloud) and the provision of cloud services,” is ongoing.

Another state institution, “Baku Metropolitan” CJSC, has migrated its IT systems to the “Government Cloud” in accordance with the requirements of the Decree. Its information systems and resources have been partially hosted at the Baku Main Data Center operated by “AzInTelecom” LLC.

AzInTelecom has provided Baku Metro with cloud services, including Virtual Server – IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and Backup – BaaS (Backup-as-a-Service). This has ensured high availability of the institution’s critical systems.

The “Government Cloud” project is being implemented by “AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding. As part of the project, the IT systems of state institutions are fully or partially migrated to the data centers of “AzInTelecom” LLC. This transition helps reduce IT expenditures, maintains the domestic storage of information systems in a centralized facility, and enables continuous 24/7 monitoring.

“AzInTelecom” LLC is the first organization in the South Caucasus region to receive the TIER III certification, which defines international standards for cloud services.