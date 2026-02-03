Turkmenistan attracts majority of Turkish investments in Central Asia, EDB says

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 3. Turkmenistan has received the largest share of Turkish investments in Central Asia, with two major projects totaling $1.1 billion, Trend reports via the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

The largest portion of these investments is directed to the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line. The total investment volume allocated to the project within Turkmenistan amounts to $1.7 billion.

Power generation is the second-largest sector for Turkish capital, accounting for 20.6% of total Turkish investments in the region, which amount to $3.8 billion. Investment flows have increased by 46% since 2023 and nearly fortyfold since 2016. Around 28% of power sector investments are directed toward the TAP transmission line project in Turkmenistan.

