Kazakhstan, Türkiye discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

Kazakhstan Materials 2 February 2026 20:02 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan, Türkiye discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation
Photo: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 2. Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev, and President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed prospects for further strengthening bilateral cooperation during a meeting in Ankara, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

The meeting took place as part of Kosherbayev’s official visit to Türkiye. Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of bilateral relations at the level of an enhanced strategic partnership, emphasizing the importance of further deepening comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Kosherbayev also provided an update to President Erdogan on the progress of agreements made at both the highest and senior levels.

The sides highly praised the coordination between Kazakhstan and Türkiye within international organizations, including frameworks of Turkic integration.

The parties also noted the similarity of their positions on key global and regional issues.

As part of his official visit to Türkiye, Kosherbayev took part in the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Joint Strategic Planning Group. Following the meeting, a Cooperation Plan between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Türkiye for 2026-2027 was signed.

