Kazakhstan, Türkiye discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 2. Kazakhstan’s
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev, and President of
Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed prospects for further
strengthening bilateral cooperation during a meeting in Ankara,
Trend reports via the
Kazakh MFA.
The meeting took place as part of Kosherbayev’s official visit
to Türkiye. Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the dynamic
development of bilateral relations at the level of an enhanced
strategic partnership, emphasizing the importance of further
deepening comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
Kosherbayev also provided an update to President Erdogan on the
progress of agreements made at both the highest and senior
levels.
The sides highly praised the coordination between Kazakhstan and
Türkiye within international organizations, including frameworks of
Turkic integration.
The parties also noted the similarity of their positions on key
global and regional issues.
As part of his official visit to Türkiye, Kosherbayev took part
in the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Joint Strategic
Planning Group. Following the meeting, a Cooperation Plan between
the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Türkiye for
2026-2027 was signed.