Kazakhstan, Türkiye discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

Kosherbayev also provided an update to President Erdogan on the progress of agreements made at both the highest and senior levels.

The sides highly praised the coordination between Kazakhstan and Türkiye within international organizations, including frameworks of Turkic integration.

The parties also noted the similarity of their positions on key global and regional issues.

As part of his official visit to Türkiye, Kosherbayev took part in the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Joint Strategic Planning Group. Following the meeting, a Cooperation Plan between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Türkiye for 2026-2027 was signed.