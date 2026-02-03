Kazakhstan aims to double trade with Vietnam in 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 3. Kazakhstan has set a goal to double its mutual trade turnover with Vietnam in 2026, Deputy Prime Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said, Trend reports via the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

This statement was made during his meeting with Nguyen Hoa Binh, Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam. It was noted that Kazakhstan also plans to send a trade and economic mission to Vietnam in mid-2026.

As reported, Kazakhstan in 2025 exported over 15,000 tons of wheat to Vietnam for the first time in eight years. Last year, Kazakhstan launched its first direct combined shipments of Kazakh grain using multimodal logistics, which helped reduce delivery time and costs.

According to the ministry, the potential for expanding exports to Vietnam includes flour, meat and dairy products, and oilseeds. In this context, Kazakhstan proposed to expedite the approval of the Veterinary Cooperation Agreement and sign it during the second meeting of the Agriculture Subcommittee.

Post-meeting, the Vietnamese delegation endorsed the establishment of a Kazakhstan-Vietnam Business Council.



As per the data released by the Bureau of the National Statistics of Kazakhstan, the trade turnover between the nations reached $737.341 million during the period from January through November 2025.

