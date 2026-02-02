Azerbaijan, UAE sign documents in energy and defense sectors

ABU DHABI, UAE, February 2. A document concerning the sale of a portion of the non-controlling stake held by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy in Southern Gas Corridor CJSC to XRG, the international investment arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) was signed, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The document was signed in the presence of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Within the framework of the visit, a Letter of Intent on defense cooperation was also signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates.