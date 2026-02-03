Uzbekistan, UAE plan CEPA with expanded market access

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 3. Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates discussed the development of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Inomjon Abdurakhmonov, Head of the Directorate General for Foreign Trade at Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, and representatives of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade on the sidelines of the Gulfood 2026 exhibition in Dubai.

During the meeting, the sides agreed to establish a joint working group to work on the development of the agreement and to introduce preferential trade conditions for more than 500 product categories within the current year.

In parallel, Uzbekistan held B2B negotiations with more than 20 leading retailers and distributors from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries, including Lulu Group, Ali Bin Ali Holding, and Sunberry Vegetables, as well as other major market players.

As a result of the talks, agreements were reached to place Uzbek products in Lulu retail chains and to organize direct supplies from Uzbekistan. The sides also agreed on mechanisms for entering new markets and the phased development of a pool of exporters in cooperation with partners from the UAE and Qatar.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover with the United Arab Emirates amounted to approximately $1.2 billion in 2025, marking an increase of about 46% year-on-year compared to $821.8 million recorded in 2024, reflecting a sharp expansion in bilateral trade.

