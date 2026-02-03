Uzbekistan, EU discuss localization of pharmaceutical output and joint projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 3. Uzbekistan and the European Union discussed issues related to the implementation of investment projects in the pharmaceutical industry, including the localization of production, Trend reports via the Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency of Uzbekistan.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Abdulla Azizov, Director of the Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency, Toivo Klaar, Ambassador of the European Union to Uzbekistan, and Akmal Rustamov, Project Manager.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the European Union’s research and innovation program Horizon Europe, including its potential application in Uzbekistan’s pharmaceutical sector, future cooperation prospects, and expected outcomes.

A presentation was also delivered on the opportunities offered by the Tashkent Pharma Park innovative pharmaceutical cluster, highlighting its modern scientific, research, and manufacturing infrastructure.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties expressed interest in developing joint investment and research projects, strengthening practical cooperation, and implementing joint initiatives in science, education, and innovation within the pharmaceutical sector.

Meanwhile, in October 2025, Uzbekistan and the European Union signed the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), which provides an expanded framework for political dialogue and economic cooperation. The agreement aims to deepen EU engagement with Uzbekistan, including cooperation in industry, innovation, and investment-oriented sectors such as pharmaceuticals.

