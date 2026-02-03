Georgia’s tourism revenue sees strong growth in 4Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Georgia’s tourism revenue rose significantly in the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching $1.1 billion, a 9.2% increase compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank of Georgia shows that for the full year, tourism revenue totaled $4.7 million, marking a 6% year-on-year increase.

The share of tourism revenue from European Union countries in the fourth quarter was 13.8%, amounting to $145.2 million, which represents a 26.6% increase from the previous year. Israel and Azerbaijan saw particularly strong growth, with annual increases of 37% and 31.6%, respectively. However, revenues from Russia declined by 23.7% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Tourism revenues continued to come from a diverse range of countries. Revenue from Azerbaijan was $54.3 million, while Belarus contributed $17 million. Türkiye’s share was $151.7 million, and Iran’s reached $24.8 million. Israel led with $156.1 million, followed by Russia at $133.7 million. Saudi Arabia provided $16.6 million, Armenia brought in $42.2 million, and Ukraine accounted for $43.2 million. In the fourth quarter, the aggregate contribution from other nations amounted to $267.5 million.