SOCAR launches operational technology academy in partnership with Honeywell (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3. Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has launched an Operational Technology Academy as part of its cooperation with U.S.-based industrial automation company Honeywell, Trend reports citing the company.

The academy has been established at the Baku Higher Oil School and is aimed at supporting human capital development and accelerating digitalization in line with SOCAR’s Corporate Strategy through 2035.

SOCAR said the facility will help speed up digital transformation across its production assets, improve operational safety and reliability, and systematically enhance the skills of engineering and technical staff in modern automation and control systems.

The academy is equipped with advanced training infrastructure that simulates real production environments, allowing employees to safely study and test complex automation processes, SOCAR added.

