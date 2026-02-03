Kazakhstan, China begin development of Shymkent oil refinery expansion project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 3. Kazakhstan and China have begun work on a project to expand the Shymkent oil refinery to a capacity of 12 million tons per year, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

A delegation from Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, headed by Daulet Arykbayev, Director of the Oil Transportation and Refining Department, participated in a meeting held in Qingdao, China, focused on developing the feasibility study (FS) for expanding the production capacity of the refinery operated by PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP (PKOP).

During the meeting, the parties approved the basic parameters for implementing the project. PKOP presented a package of initial technical data, while the East China Engineering Design Institute confirmed its readiness to begin work in strict compliance with the approved terms of reference.

A key outcome of the talks was the confirmation of the refinery expansion configuration under the “6+6” scheme, which involves two processing units, each with a capacity of 6 million tons, fully integrated with the refinery’s existing facilities. The previously agreed terms of reference and pre-feasibility study report were adopted as the basis for the design.

The participants emphasized the priority of meeting project timelines and highlighted the importance of completing the main part of the feasibility study within the deadlines set out in the Framework Agreement.

Following the meeting, relevant protocols were signed, marking the transition of the project into an active technical development phase.

Overall, Kazakhstan plans to increase its total oil refining capacity from 18 million to 39 million tons per year through the expansion of its three existing refineries. In parallel, efforts are underway to attract potential investors for the construction of a new refinery with a capacity of up to 10 million tons per year.

The Shymkent oil refinery, built in 1985, is the most recent refinery in Kazakhstan. The refinery accounts for approximately 30% of the country's total oil products, produced across three refineries. As the only refinery in southern Kazakhstan, it serves the region’s most densely populated area. The Shymkent refinery produces gasoline to the K4 standard, including grades RON-95 and RON-92; K4 standard diesel fuel in grades DT-L, DT-E, and DT-Z; jet fuel TS-1; fuel oil M-100; liquefied gas; and sulfur in flake form.

