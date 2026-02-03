Azerbaijan, Israel sign AI cooperation memorandum in Jerusalem (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the National Artificial Intelligence Directorate under the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, Trend reports, citing the ministry.

21:07 (GMT+4) Israel and Azerbaijan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, Trend reports via the Office of Israeli Prime Minister.

The document was signed by Head of Israel’s National AI Directorate Erez Eskel and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

The agreement covers cooperation in supercomputing infrastructure, the application of AI in key civilian sectors, joint research initiatives, and the development of human capital.

According to the Israeli side, the memorandum strengthens the strategic partnership between the two countries and opens new opportunities for technological leadership.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the significance of the agreement, noting that artificial intelligence is already a tool of the present, not the future.

“We must ensure that we are among the leading countries in this field, and I believe that together we can achieve much more and far better results,” Netanyahu said.