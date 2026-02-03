Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan, China reach deal on healthcare and leisure projects in Andijan

Economy Materials 3 February 2026 13:52 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan, China reach deal on healthcare and leisure projects in Andijan
Photo: Andijan city administration

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 3. Uzbekistan and China have agreed to jointly implement projects for the construction of a modern hospital and an aquapark in Andijan, Trend reports, citing the Andijan city administration.

The agreements were reached during a meeting between the Hokim of Andijan region, Shukhratbek Abdurakhmonov, and representatives of the Chinese Qingdao Wanlin Health and Wellness Industry Group, headed by Li Yantao.

During the discussions, the regional governor presented the investor with a comprehensive overview of potential construction sites, providing in-depth information on the infrastructure capacities and logistical conditions of each location.

According to the city administration, the proposed projects are anticipated to significantly enhance healthcare services, introduce state-of-the-art recreational facilities, and create a substantial number of new employment opportunities in the region.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with China reached an impressive $17.2 billion in 2025, further solidifying China's status as Uzbekistan’s principal trading partner.

