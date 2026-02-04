Tajikistan, UK discuss prospects for further bilateral relations

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 4. Tajikistan and the United Kingdom discussed prospects for further bilateral ties, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

These issues were discussed on February 3, 2026, during a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Farrukh Hamralizoda and the British Ambassador to the Republic of Tajikistan, Katherine Smitton.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for developing cooperation between Tajikistan and the UK in the political, economic, and investment spheres, as well as discussed issues of interaction within international organizations.

Meanwhile, total trade in goods and services between the UK and Tajikistan reached 22 million pounds sterling ($29.5 million) in the four quarters to the end of 2Q2025, representing a decrease of 38.9% (14 million pounds sterling, or $18.8 million) compared with the same period last year.

