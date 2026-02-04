Azerbaijan records surge in number of unique bank depositors for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The number of unique depositors in Azerbaijan grew by 81.3% last year compared to 2024 as a result of the new monetary policy, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference held today, Trend reports.

The official highlighted that the liquidity coverage ratio was implemented to bolster the resilience of the financial sector.

"This also required banks to attract more term deposits. The deposit rates of systemically important banks were at 6%. After application of the liquidity coverage ratio and the principle of fairness in interest expenses, the interest expenses of banks rose. As a result of these reforms, the volume of term deposits grew by 1.8 billion manat ($1.1 billion) in 2024 and by 2.3 billion manat ($1.3 billion) last year.

While the number of unique depositors in the country at the end of 2024 was 106,000, by the end of 2025 this figure reached 194,000.

Thus, the depositor base of approximately 100,000, which was formed over the past 30 years, has shown a two-fold increase in just the last two years," he added.

