Page of conflict with Azerbaijan is turned - Nikol Pashinyan

ABU DHABI, UAE, February 4. This ceremony is not only a celebration of the peace deal, it is also a confirmation by both Armenia and Azerbaijan that the page of the conflict is turned, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony in Abu Dhabi, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

"This is also an act of support by the international community because the decision was made by the judging committee with highly respectable member list from all around the world," he emphasized.