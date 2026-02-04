Progress made by Azerbaijan and Armenia toward peace agreement marks turning point of historic importance - Tokayev

ABU DHABI, UAE, February 4. The progress made by Azerbaijan and Armenia toward a peace agreement marks a turning point of historic importance, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a video message shown at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"I sincerely congratulate President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on receiving the Sheikh Zayed Award for Human Fraternity. It recognizes wise leadership that chose peace over the logic of confrontation, responsibility over resentment, and the future over the past. At a time when the world is increasingly divided, such a policy carries exceptional moral and political significance. The progress made by Azerbaijan and Armenia toward a peace agreement marks a turning point of historic importance. It demonstrates that even long-standing conflicts can be resolved through dialogue, responsibility, and restraint," he said.

Tokayev noted that in an era marked by confrontation and rigid lines of division, this experience shows that reconciliation is not weakness, but strength.

"Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Armenia are close, friendly, and brotherly nations. We highly value the trust shown to our country, including the decision to hold a critical stage of the peace negotiations in Almaty. This reflects our shared belief that dialogue remains the only sustainable path forward. Kazakhstan consistently supports initiatives that strengthen peace, trust, and cooperation across Eurasia and beyond," he added.

Tokayev emphasized that the Sheikh Zayed Award carries a powerful moral message. It affirms fraternity as a universal principle and a practical foundation for security, development, and human dignity.

"It embodies the enduring legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, grounded in tolerance, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence. In this regard, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, for his consistent commitment to upholding these values. These principles are most clearly reflected in concrete political outcomes. Peace and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia have given renewed substance to this legacy and demonstrated its relevance far beyond the region. They have also strengthened confidence in diplomacy as a viable instrument of international relations.

Dear President Aliyev, dear Prime Minister Pashinyan, your strong commitment to peace has given hope to millions and sent a clear signal to the global community that good-neighborly relations and stability are among the highest values in global affairs. You both have shown wisdom and insight. Iam convinced that through diplomacy, anchored in balance and common sense, we can all shape a more stable and predictable future," he concluded.