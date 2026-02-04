Kyrgyzstan’s strategic foreign policy focuses on growing U.S. economic ties - President

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 4. Kyrgyzstan pursues a multi-vector foreign policy and attaches importance to cooperation with the U.S, said President Sadyr Zhaparov during a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor, Trend reports via the press office of the Kyrgyz president.

The president noted that the visiting U.S. business delegation was the largest in the history of Kyrgyz-U.S. relations and highlighted the role of the U.S.-Kyrgyz Business Council. He said that Kyrgyzstan is ready to act as a reliable and stable partner for U.S. companies in the region.

Japarov further added that the country is open to foreign investors regardless of their country of origin and is ready to provide comprehensive state support for business activities.

Furthermore, the president also pointed to the steady growth of Kyrgyzstan’s economy in recent years and the ongoing implementation of large-scale infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects aimed at ensuring long-term economic development.

Meanwhile, U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor is conducting a visit to the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan from February 4 through February 7. During his stay in Bishkek, he is scheduled to attend the B5+1 Business Forum, where he will engage with senior business leaders and policymakers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as U.S. representatives.