Azerbaijan sheds light on its internal public debt structure
Azerbaijan's domestic public debt has shown a decline in relation to GDP, driven by strategic measures to expand the domestic financial market, reduce refinancing risks, and optimize debt servicing costs.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy