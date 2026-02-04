President of Uzbekistan set to pay visit to Pakistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 4. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to Pakistan on February 5–6, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The visit program includes scheduled discussions in Islamabad with Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, as well as the inaugural session of the Uzbekistan–Pakistan Strategic Cooperation Council.

The forthcoming high-level talks aim to further solidify the Uzbek-Pakistani strategic partnership while broadening multifaceted cooperation between the two nations.

Central to the discussions will be the strengthening of political dialogue, alongside efforts to expand intergovernmental, interparliamentary, business, and regional relations.

Particular emphasis will be placed on boosting bilateral trade, advancing collaborative projects in industry, transport, infrastructure, and tourism, while also reinforcing cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Additionally, the parties are expected to engage in a comprehensive exchange on pressing international and regional issues.

Following the talks, the signing of a Joint Declaration and a substantial package of agreements in priority areas is expected.

As part of the visit, the President of Uzbekistan will also take part in a joint business forum bringing together leading business representatives from both countries.