Uzbekneftegaz, Czech firms eye advanced engineering solutions

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 4. Uzbekneftegaz and leading Czech companies have discussed prospects for technological cooperation, including opportunities to introduce advanced mechanical engineering solutions into Uzbekistan’s oil and gas sector, Trend reports via the company.

The discussions were held as part of a three-day business mission, running from February 2 to 6, which was organized with the support of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic.

The delegation comprises executives and representatives from over 10 leading Czech companies specializing in mechanical engineering, energy, information and communication technologies, and industrial solutions.

Among the key participants are TOS VARNSDORF, TOSHULIN, TMC CR, ZDAS, and KOVOFINIS, which are renowned for their expertise in high-tech machine tools, metal-processing equipment, hydraulic systems, industrial software, and integrated engineering solutions.

This business mission aims to further bolster economic ties between Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic, with a particular focus on expanding industrial cooperation between the two nations.