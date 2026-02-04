Azerbaijan discloses total volume of Russian grain transiting to Armenia

On February 1, wagons carrying a total of 1,746 tons of grain were sent from Russia to Armenia, transiting through Azerbaijan’s territory.

The ADY also reported that, as of this year, 14,942 tons of grain have been transported from Azerbaijan to Armenia, while 5,577 tons were sent in the previous year.

On October 21, 2025, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the occupation, and the first such transit cargo was the delivery of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

On December 18, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 tons of RON-95 motor fuel to Armenia.

Then, on January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 wagons) were sent to Armenia, including 1,742 tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

On January 11, a train of 18 cars loaded with 979 tons of RON-92 grade motor gasoline was sent to this country.