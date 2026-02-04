Azerbaijan's SOCAR AQS plots to deploy cutting-edge drilling tech at Gunashli field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Azerbaijan's SOCAR AQS plans to roll out the Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) technology at the Gunashli field, Saleh Orujov, geologist at the company, said during the IADC Drilling Caspian 2026 conference and exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that the use of MPD technology is of key importance for the Gunashli field, since reservoir depletion is taking place not due to natural processes, but to intensive development.

bp Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the Azeri-Chirag-Gunasli (ACG) Production Sharing Agreement.

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).