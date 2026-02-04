Azerbaijan to facilitate transport of new batch of Russian grain to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. A new batch of grain will be sent from Russia in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan to Armenia, Trend reports.

Today, eight grain-laden wagons will be transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan in transit.

On October 21, 2025, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the occupation, and the first such transit cargo was the delivery of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

Transit of grain from Russia to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan began on November 9, 2025.

A total of 20,099 tons of grain have been sent from Russia to Armenia by rail in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan so far.

Last time, wagons with grain with a total weight of 1,746 tons were sent from Russia to Armenia in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan on February 1.

Of the total volume of grain shipped, 5,577.2 tons were transported last year, and 14,942.38 tons this year.

