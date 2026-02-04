Kazakhstan and Pakistan ink agreement on cargo transport development

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 4. KTZ Express, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), and Pakistan’s state-owned National Logistics Corporation (NLC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop freight transportation, Trend reports via KTZ.

The document was signed during the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan.

The MoU is aimed at forming stable cargo flows along the North–South destination, strengthening transport and logistics connectivity between Central and South Asia. Potential cargo includes grain and processed agricultural products, coal, fertilizers, metals, chemical products, and timber.

The cooperation envisages the integrated use of the two countries’ infrastructure and transit capacities, as well as the development of multimodal logistics solutions involving various modes of transport with ensured return cargo loading, which will help reduce empty runs, optimize routes, and lower overall logistics costs.

Tokayev's state visit to Pakistan, held from February 3 through February 4, also featured the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Business Forum in Islamabad as part of the visit’s agenda. During the visit, Kazakhstan and Pakistan signed 19 agreements and memoranda covering trade, transport, digitalization, health, and security cooperation

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Pakistan has increased almost twofold, reaching $105.6 million in 2025. In the medium term, the two sides aim to increase the bilateral trade turnover to $1 billion.