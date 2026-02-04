Kyrgyzstan steps up efforts to improve investment climate - President Japarov

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 4. Kyrgyzstan continues to improve its investment climate through regulatory reforms and economic policy measures, President Sadyr Japarov said during a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and business representatives, Trend reports via the press office of the Kyrgyz president.

He noted that boosting investment potential remains a key priority of the country’s economic policy, alongside industrial and construction development. According to the president, Kyrgyzstan is expanding tax incentives, simplifying business registration procedures, and reducing administrative interference in business activities.

Japarov recalled that in 2025, Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings assigned Kyrgyzstan a sovereign credit rating of B+ with a stable outlook, describing it as a reflection of structural reforms and growing confidence among international investors.

Furthermore, he emphasized that Kyrgyzstan aims to be perceived as a reliable and competitive jurisdiction for long-term investment and technological partnership in the region.

Meanwhile, U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor is conducting a visit to the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan from February 4 through February 7. During his stay in Bishkek, he is scheduled to attend the B5+1 Business Forum, where he will engage with senior business leaders and policymakers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as U.S. representatives.