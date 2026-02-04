Agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia marks historic step taken toward ensuring stability in region - Mirziyoyev

ABU DHABI, UAE, February 4. The agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a vivid example of a responsible approach to solving the problem and a historic step taken toward ensuring stability in our entire region, said President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a video message shown at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Trend special correspondent reports.

"In today’s volatile world, there is a great need for responsible leaders, unwavering political determination, and the solution of problems through dialogue. In the current complex international situation, decisions made in such a way can create a foundation of stability and strong trust between states and peoples. However, the priceless blessing of peace does not come on its own. Peace requires the courage to listen to others, find ways to compromise even in the most difficult circumstances, and take responsibility for the decisions made," he said.

The President of Uzbekistan emphasized that history shows that long-term and sustainable growth can only be achieved through compromise and an atmosphere of mutual respect and esteem.

"It is a great honor for me to sincerely congratulate the laureates of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, His Excellency President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and His Excellency Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. It is beyond doubt that the joint efforts of these political leaders for the sake of a reasonable resolution of the protracted conflict and the achievement of peace are well worth such a prestigious award. The agreement reached is a vivid example of a responsible approach to solving the problem and a historic step taken toward ensuring stability in our entire region," Mirziyoyev said.

He stated that in this respect, the fact that such a high award is being presented to statesmen is also a clear confirmation of the spirit of friendship, solidarity, and new cooperation that has emerged in one of the important regions of the world.

"We are in favor of resolving any dispute or conflict solely through political and diplomatic means, on the basis of international law and good-neighborliness. Today, we can ensure common peace and well-being for our people only through unity, mutual support, and partnership. The fact that this award, named after the great Sheikh Zayed, is being presented to such worthy candidates once again proves this eternal truth.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates for its invaluable contribution to the active promotion of humanitarian initiatives in the international arena, the consistent strengthening of dialogue, and the transformation of Abu Dhabi into a global center of peace. I am confident that such noble and benevolent deeds will give new impetus to the common efforts of the international community to ensure peace and security. I wish you good health, happiness, and great success in your honorable activities," Uzbek President concluded.