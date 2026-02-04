Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

In a world marred by division and conflict, President Ilham Aliyev's bold and courageous leadership has always stood out - Shehbaz Sharif

Politics Materials 4 February 2026 21:56 (UTC +04:00)
In a world marred by division and conflict, President Ilham Aliyev's bold and courageous leadership has always stood out - Shehbaz Sharif

Follow Trend on

Emin Aliyev
Emin Aliyev
Read more

ABU DHABI, UAE, February 4. In a world marred by division and conflict, President Ilham Aliyev's bold and courageous leadership has always stood out. This vision and foresight were evident when he set aside long-standing differences, embraced peace, and fostered harmony through the historic peace agreement with Armenia, Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said in his video address at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“This landmark agreement, which ended a conflict of nearly four decades, exemplifies the very essence of human fraternity, solidarity, compassion, and shared humanity that the Zayed Award so profoundly celebrates,” he added.

Latest

Latest

Read more