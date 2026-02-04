In a world marred by division and conflict, President Ilham Aliyev's bold and courageous leadership has always stood out - Shehbaz Sharif

ABU DHABI, UAE, February 4. In a world marred by division and conflict, President Ilham Aliyev's bold and courageous leadership has always stood out. This vision and foresight were evident when he set aside long-standing differences, embraced peace, and fostered harmony through the historic peace agreement with Armenia, Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said in his video address at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“This landmark agreement, which ended a conflict of nearly four decades, exemplifies the very essence of human fraternity, solidarity, compassion, and shared humanity that the Zayed Award so profoundly celebrates,” he added.