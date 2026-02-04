Kyrgyzstan is ready to provide full support for peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Zhaparov

ABU DHABI, UAE, February 4. Kyrgyzstan is ready to provide full support for the peace process which strengthens mutual trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov in a video message shown at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev,

Dear Nikol Vovayevich Pashinyan,

I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to you on being awarded the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity for 2026. The Kyrgyz Republic welcomes with special satisfaction the signing of the Joint Declaration on the results of the meeting held between you in Washington on August 8, 2025. This is not merely a political and diplomatic step, but a truly historic achievement that serves to strengthen lasting peace, security, and mutual confidence in the South Caucasus.

I would also like to emphasize that Distinguished Ilham Heydar oglu and Distinguished Nikol Vovayevich have demonstrated the highest level of statesmanship, far-sighted leadership, and political responsibility. The Kyrgyz Republic is firmly convinced that the full restoration of relations between your countries primarily serves the interests of both peoples and creates a strong foundation for lasting peace. In this sense, we fully support the recent efforts of Baku and Yerevan to sign a peace agreement as soon as possible. We are ready to provide full support for this process, which strengthens mutual trust between the two countries and contributes to the creation of a sustainable peace architecture," he said.

Zhaparov emphasized that the Kyrgyz Republic attaches special importance to its historical experience in this area.

"I would also like to note that the Bishkek Protocol, signed in 1994 to stop the conflict in Karabakh and save people’s lives, became an important example of diplomatic pragmatism and responsibility.

As you may know, the Kyrgyz Republic has gradually resolved border issues with neighboring states. In 2025, an agreement was signed on the section of the border between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan that connects the three countries. For many years, we have consistently sought to resolve challenges related to border issues. As a result, all issues have been resolved in the spirit of friendship, good-neighborliness, mutual support, and mutual trust. I firmly believe that Azerbaijan and Armenia will achieve peaceful relations in the same manner, laying a solid foundation for long-term cooperation in the interests of harmony, friendship, and prosperity between the two peoples.

Dear members of the Jury of the 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, I would like to express my deep gratitude to you for your continuous advancement of this important mission and for working toward such a noble cause. I sincerely hope that your important work contributing to peace and mutual understanding will be sustainable. I also hope that your efforts will mobilize the international community around the values of solidarity, mutual support, and respect for human dignity," he said.