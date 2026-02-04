Azerbaijan transits another train carrying grain to Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Today, eight grain-loaded wagons with a total weight of 560 tons were dispatched to the Republic of Armenia via transit through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Including today’s shipment, grain deliveries from Russia to Armenia transiting through Azerbaijan have now reached 20,660 tons.

On October 21, 2025, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the occupation, and the first such transit cargo was the delivery of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

Grain shipments from Russia to Armenia began transiting through the territory of Azerbaijan on November 9, 2025.