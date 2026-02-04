IMF sketches priorities for cooperation with Turkmenistan in 2026 (Exclusive)
The IMF plans to focus its engagement with Turkmenistan in 2026 on safeguarding macroeconomic stability and advancing structural reforms through targeted technical assistance and capacity development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy