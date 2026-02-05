Azerbaijan highlights dominance of women in law faculties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Women currently make up the majority in law faculties in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Bar Association Anar Baghirov said at the LEGIS International Law Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, a few years ago, there were 900 lawyers in Azerbaijan.

"Today, their number is more than 2,800. The number of judges in the country is also small," he explained.

Baghirov noted that over 7,000 lawyers have taken the bar entrance exams in recent years.

"Women currently make up the majority in law faculties in Azerbaijan. In the past, the situation was opposite. After highlighting gender issues, the number of women in this field grew. Now 22% of lawyers in our country are women," he added.

