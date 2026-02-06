Kazakhstan sheds light on value and number of EBRD-backed projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 6. Since commencing operations in Kazakhstan, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has backed a portfolio of 345 projects, with a total value exceeding $12 billion, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

This milestone was highlighted during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov, and the EBRD’s Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia, Hüseyin Özhan, held within the framework of the Foreign Investors’ Council in Astana.

Bektenov and Ozhan also explored the potential for a strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the EBRD, focusing on key priority sectors. A new framework for engagement with international financial institutions was introduced, featuring the creation of a Coordinating Council, chaired by the Prime Minister, to oversee future collaboration.

The Kazakh government reiterated its commitment to ensuring the effective implementation of joint initiatives.

In addition, on the margins of the Council, Bektenov held discussions with Evgeniy Nastradin, President of Beeline Kazakhstan. They deliberated on the further expansion of digital infrastructure and the execution of collaborative projects with VEON Group in Kazakhstan.

Beeline Kazakhstan's contributions to serving over 11 million subscribers, alongside its role in advancing digital inclusion and literacy, were also highlighted and acknowledged.

The EBRD’s strategic priorities in Kazakhstan focus on enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector, fostering improved connectivity, and reinforcing economic governance. The bank also plays a pivotal role in supporting Kazakhstan’s transition to a green economy, prioritizing carbon neutrality, climate resilience, and broader economic inclusivity, including promoting gender equality through private-sector development initiatives. The bank started operating in Kazakhstan in 1992.